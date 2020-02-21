Bloomberg: World Health Organization Calls for Nations to Boost Funding in Coronavirus Fight

“The head of the World Health Organization called for nations around the globe to boost funding to fight the coronavirus while the outbreak is still mostly confined to China, and the airline industry forecast the first annual decline in global passenger demand in more than decade. Tom Mackenzie reports on ‘Bloomberg Markets’…” (Mackenzie, 2/20).

CNBC: Coronavirus cases outside China remain low, but WHO chief warns ‘that may not stay the same for long’

“World health officials said Thursday that the new coronavirus has not yet spread widely around the world, but emphasized that the virus could break out globally at any time. ‘The number of cases in the rest of the world is very small compared to what we have in China, but that may not stay the same for long,’ World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva on Thursday…” (Feuer, 2/20).

Reuters: Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

“…As international authorities tried to stop the outbreak in China from becoming a global pandemic, finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies meeting in Saudi Arabia over the weekend were set to discuss risks to the global economy…” (Li et al., 2/20).

STAT: Experts say confusion over coronavirus case count in China is muddying picture of spread

“Infectious diseases experts are losing confidence in the accuracy of China’s count of cases of the novel coronavirus, pointing toward health officials’ shifting definition of cases over time. Confusion over how China is counting cases of infections is making it harder to know how coronavirus is spreading, even as China is officially reporting that the numbers of new cases reported in recent days have fallen sharply. Many suspect the decline may be attributed in part to shifting case definitions…” (Branswell, 2/20).

