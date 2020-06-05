This Week in Coronavirus: May 28 to June 4

Every Friday, we’re recapping the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.

This week saw protests across the country voicing outrage over how widespread racism in the United States impacts black lives. Structural and systemic racism have created longstanding disparities across economic and health indicators for Black Americans – including the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in Black communities and other communities of color. Data across states show that, in the majority of states reporting data, Black people account for a higher share of COVID-19-related deaths and cases compared to their share of the population. The resulting economic crisis has also had an unequal effect on people of color. Our head of Disparities Policy, Samantha Artiga, explains more in her conversation with Dan Diamond on Politico’s Pulse Check this week.

Total cases in the U.S. are still climbing, and this week increased by 149,000, bringing the cumulative total of cases past 1.8 million. Across 41 states reporting this data as of yesterday, 45% of deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.