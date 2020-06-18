This Week in Coronavirus: June 11 to June 17

Every week we recap the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.
The June 2020 KFF Health Tracking Poll finds a majority of the public (56%) say they are worried that recent protests may lead to an increase in coronavirus cases in their area. Democrats and Black adults – groups that are most likely to support the protests – are also among the most likely to say they are worried about the protests leading to an increase in coronavirus cases. About two in three Americans (64%) support the recent protests against police violence. The poll also reveals partisan differences in knowledge about the disparities faced by Black and Hispanic adults when it comes to health care and experiences with police. For example, Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to know that Black Americans are more likely than White Americans to get sick or die from coronavirus (69% vs. 34%).
We also published new resources this week focusing on the pandemic’s impact on workers. One analysis finds that at least 69.4 million adult American workers – approximately four in 10 – are potentially ineligible for emergency paid sick leave benefits. Approximately 25% of those workers (17.7 million workers) are in the health care industry. Seventy-five percent of excluded or exempted health care workers are women, and 39% are people of color. A separate brief finds nearly one in four workers (24%) are considered at high risk of serious illness if they get infected by the novel coronavirus, highlighting the challenges that businesses, public offices and other employers face as they move toward reopening.
Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:
Global Cases and Deaths: Total cases worldwide passed 8.3 million this week – with an increase of approximately 835,000 new confirmed cases between June 11 and June 17. There were approximately 27,500 new confirmed deaths worldwide between June 11 and June 17, bringing the total to approximately 449,000 confirmed deaths.
U.S. Cases and Deaths: There were nearly 163,000 confirmed cases between June 10 and June 17. Approximately 4,800 new confirmed deaths in the past week brought the total to nearly 118,000 confirmed deaths in the US.
U.S. Tests: There have been over 24.9 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States —with about 3.4 million added since June 10. In the past week, 1% of the total U.S. population was tested.
Race/Ethnicity Data: The demographics dashboard in our State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus tracker has been updated. Black individuals made up a higher share of cases/deaths compared to their share of the population in 31 of 47 states reporting cases and 32 of 43 states reporting deaths. More than half of deaths were among Black people in 2 states – Louisiana and Mississippi. Meanwhile, 75% of those who have died in Washington D.C. due to COVID-19 were Black. Hispanic individuals made up a higher share of cases compared to their share of the total population in 35 of 44 states reporting cases. COVID-19 continues to have a sharp, disproportionate impact on American Indian/Alaska Native and Asian people as well in some states.
Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity. Among nonelderly adults — low-income, American Indian/Alaska Native & Black adults have a higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus. In both cases – for race and household income – the higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus is chiefly due to a higher prevalence of underlying health conditions and longstanding disparities in health care and other socio-economic factors.
State Reports of Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths Related to COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Data Reporting Status: 47 states are reporting COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities, 4 states are not reporting
- Long-term care facilities with known cases: 9,822 (across 44 states)
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 240,138 (across 43 states)
- Deaths in long-term care facilities: 50,185 (in 41 states)
- Long-term care facilities as a share of total state cases: 14% (across 43 states)
- Long-term care facility deaths as a share of total state deaths: 45% (across 42 states)
State Social Distancing Actions (includes Washington D.C.):
- Social Distancing: 51 states have eased at least one social distancing measure.
- Stay At Home Order: Original stay at home order in 7 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 38 states, no action in 6 states
- Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 9 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 16 states, no action in 26 states
- Non-Essential Business Closures: Some or all non-essential businesses permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 46 states, no action in 5 states
- Large Gatherings Ban: Original gathering ban/limit in place in 10 states, gathering/ban limit eased or lifted in 40 states, no action in 1 states
- State-Mandated School Closures: Closed in 6 states, closed for school year in 37 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states, rescinded in 1 state
- Restaurant Limits: Original restaurant closures still in place in 4 states, restaurants re-opened to dine-in service (some with reduced capacity) in 46 states, no action in 1 state
- Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 15 states, no postponement in 36 states
- Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all 51 states.
State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states
- Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states
- States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states
- Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states
- Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 4 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 4 states, expired in 8 states, no action in 35 states
- Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period still active in 5 states, ended in 7 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states
- Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states
State Actions on Telehealth (Includes Washington D.C.)
38 states overall have taken mandatory action expanding access to telehealth services through private insurers, including:
- New Requirements for Coverage of Telehealth Services: Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, no action in 33 states
- Waiving or Limiting Cost-Sharing for Telehealth Services: Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 9 states, no action in 35 states
- Reimbursement Parity for Telehealth and In-Person Services: Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states
- Require Expanded Options for Delivery of Telehealth Services: Yes in 35 states, for behavioral health services only in 1 state, no action in 15 states
Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19: 2 states (Washington and New Hampshire) have approved waivers
- Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers
- Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 49 states have approved waivers
- Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs): 45 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA
- Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19
Options to Support Medicaid Providers in Response to COVID-19 (Issue Brief)
- Perfectly Healthy’ 16-Year-Old Who Loved Photography and Video Games Died Suddenly from COVID-19 (KHN, People)