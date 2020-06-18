This Week in Coronavirus: June 11 to June 17

Every week we recap the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.

The June 2020 KFF Health Tracking Poll finds a majority of the public (56%) say they are worried that recent protests may lead to an increase in coronavirus cases in their area. Democrats and Black adults – groups that are most likely to support the protests – are also among the most likely to say they are worried about the protests leading to an increase in coronavirus cases. About two in three Americans (64%) support the recent protests against police violence. The poll also reveals partisan differences in knowledge about the disparities faced by Black and Hispanic adults when it comes to health care and experiences with police. For example, Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to know that Black Americans are more likely than White Americans to get sick or die from coronavirus (69% vs. 34%).

We also published new resources this week focusing on the pandemic’s impact on workers. One analysis finds that at least 69.4 million adult American workers – approximately four in 10 – are potentially ineligible for emergency paid sick leave benefits. Approximately 25% of those workers (17.7 million workers) are in the health care industry. Seventy-five percent of excluded or exempted health care workers are women, and 39% are people of color. A separate brief finds nearly one in four workers (24%) are considered at high risk of serious illness if they get infected by the novel coronavirus, highlighting the challenges that businesses, public offices and other employers face as they move toward reopening.