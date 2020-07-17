This Week in Coronavirus: July 10 to July 16

Every Friday we recap the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.

The United States continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases this week, and yesterday crossed another disturbing threshold: over 77,000 new cases were confirmed on Thursday. With many schools scheduled to begin the new academic year next month, parents, school staff and government officials have been heavily engaged this week in the debate around the safety and feasibility of in-person teaching.

While children are at less risk for serious illness from COVID-19, teachers and other adult staff in schools face a higher risk. One KFF analysis finds about 1.5 million teachers (24% of all teachers) are either age 65 years or older or have health conditions that place them at higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19. The CDC has noted that those 65 years or older are among those at greater risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

But school isn’t the only risk factor to consider. A second KFF analysis this week finds that over 3 million adults age 65 or older live in households with school-aged children. The data also show that older people of color are significantly more likely to live with a school-aged child compared to White people.

Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources: