This Week in Coronavirus: April 17 to April 24

Global Cases and Deaths: This week, total cases worldwide passed 2.7 million – with approximately 556,000 new cases added between April 17 and April 23. There were approximately 47,000 new confirmed deaths worldwide between April 17 and April 23.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: There were approximately 200,000 new cases and 17,000 deaths in the United States between April 17 and April 23.

U.S. Tests: There have been 4,493,106 total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States — with over 1 million added since last week. 18% of the total tests were positive. There were 13.7 tests with results per 1000 people.

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity.

States Easing Social Distancing Measures: Eight states – Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin – have eased some social distancing measures.

Statewide Actions to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 (includes Washington D.C.):

Stay At Home Order: 42 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 6 states

42 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 6 states Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: 14 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 29 states

14 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 29 states Non-Essential Business Closures: 28 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, 12 to close certain non-essential businesses, no action in 7 states

28 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, 12 to close certain non-essential businesses, no action in 7 states Large Gatherings Ban: All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 26 states, other actions in 4 states, no action in 3 states

All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 26 states, other actions in 4 states, no action in 3 states State-Mandated School Closures: Closed in 15 states, closed for school year in 29 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states

Closed in 15 states, closed for school year in 29 states, recommended closure in 1 state, recommended closure for school year in 6 states Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 45 states, limited on-site service in 4 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state

Closed except takeout/delivery in 45 states, limited on-site service in 4 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 15 states, no postponement in 36 states

Postponement in 15 states, no postponement in 36 states Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all states and D.C.

State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states

3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 5 states, no action in 40 states

For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 5 states, no action in 40 states Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states

State requires in 18 states, no action in 33 states Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 11 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 35 states

Grace period extended for all policies in 11 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 35 states Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states

Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)

Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19 : 1 state has an approved waiver

: 1 state has an approved waiver Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers

51 states have approved waivers Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 34 states have approved waivers

34 states have approved waivers Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs)*: 15 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA

Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19

*The Disaster Relief SPA allows states to make temporary changes to their Medicaid state plans and address access and coverage issues during the COVID-19 emergency. States can also make changes through traditional SPAs and can implement changes under existing authority that do not require SPA approval.

