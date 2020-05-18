menu

The Coronavirus Economy Could Make a Medicare Buy-in More Popular

Drew Altman May 18, 2020

In an Axios column, Drew Altman analyzes recent unemployment numbers for older workers and discusses how millions of uninsured older workers could lead to a greater push for incremental Medicare expansion proposals. “The more dire the economic and health insurance circumstances of 55-64 year olds turns out to be, the greater the urgency for an early-in to Medicare is likely to become.”

