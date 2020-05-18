The Coronavirus Economy Could Make a Medicare Buy-in More Popular
Drew Altman Follow @DrewAltman on Twitter May 18, 2020
In an Axios column, Drew Altman analyzes recent unemployment numbers for older workers and discusses how millions of uninsured older workers could lead to a greater push for incremental Medicare expansion proposals. “The more dire the economic and health insurance circumstances of 55-64 year olds turns out to be, the greater the urgency for an early-in to Medicare is likely to become.”