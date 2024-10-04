RSVP: A Live Election Episode of KFF Health News’ ‘What the Health?’ Podcast

‘What the Health?’ are the Health Implications of the Election?

The Event: A live taping of ‘What the Health?’, KFF Health News’ premier policy news podcast

Moderator

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent, KFF Health News

Panelists

Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology and associate director of the Public Opinion and Survey Research Program, KFF

Cynthia Cox, a vice president and director of the Program on the ACA, KFF

Tamara Keith, senior White House correspondent for NPR and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast

Alice Ollstein, health care reporter covering Capitol Hill, POLITICO

The upcoming election is looking more and more like a fork in the road for U.S. health policy. Depending on who controls Congress and the White House next year, decisionmakers in Washington could try to enshrine abortion access in law or ban it nationwide. They could extend the federal subsidies that contributed to a record-low uninsured rate or allow them to expire. So, what are the health implications of this year’s election.

Join KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent and podcast host Julie Rovner and a panel of top policy experts and journalists as they discuss this pivotal moment in health care politics and take questions from the audience.

Registration opens with light refreshments and coffee beginning at 11 a.m.

This event at KFF’s Washington office is open to the public. Please share this event with your contacts, colleagues, and friends. We can’t wait to see you there!

